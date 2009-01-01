Home | News | General | WATCH VIDEO: Seun Egbegbe arrested for $60,000 fraud
WATCH VIDEO: Seun Egbegbe arrested for $60,000 fraud



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 26 minutes ago
Few weeks after he allegedly stole iphones in Computer village, embattled film maker, Seun Egbegbe, is currently under detention at Area H, Ogudu, for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW...

[embedded content]

