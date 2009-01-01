Home | News | General | APC Picks April 29 for National Convention
APC Picks April 29 for National Convention



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 41 minutes ago
The All Progressives Congress APC would hold its national convention on April 29.

 A tentative schedule of activities‎  showed that the party leadership would be meeting with cabinet ministers‎ before the convention. By the schedule, the party had met with its governors on January 30.

More details later.

