Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara in closed door meeting in Aso Rock

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday met behind closed doors with the leadership of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



At the meeting were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The duo had held similar meeting with Osinbajo on Tuesday.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Saraki said that the Thursday meeting was centered on Nigeria’s troops deployed in The Gambia.

“The Acting President was briefing us on our trip to The Gambia and what the situation is. He told us that the Navy and the Air Force will be coming back and that it is likely some troops will be left behind,” he stated.

He had disclosed that the Tuesday’s meeting had discussed the state of the economy and the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly.

