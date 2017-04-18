Home | News | General | Abuja Airport Closure: FG assures 24 hours security

The Federal Government has said that it will ensure that road; rail and air space between Abuja and Kaduna are water-tight during the closure and repairs of Abuja airport runway.

Abuja airport runway will be shut for repairs between March 8 to April 18, 2017.

During the six weeks closure, Kaduna airport will be used for passenger operation

This was disclosed in Abuja Thursday by the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika during the inauguration of the Security Sub-Committee on the Abuja airport runway closure.

Highlighting the functions of the Committee, he said: “you will note that there is so much hype in our media recently over the proposed closure and repair works to be carried out on the Abuja runway and the perceived security threats on the roads, and rails to Kaduna.

“You are to provide security at the Abuja and Kaduna airport including road, air and rail transportation, monitor traffic movement from Abuja to Kaduna airport, and provide security to passengers and cargo between Abuja to Kaduna.

Continuing, he said: “You are required to ensure the safety of lives and property of passengers and other citizens during this period by enhancing your security activities.

“I hope that this committee will live up to its bidding by making sure that with six weeks period of closure, security should be water-tight for the massive movement of passengers, cargo, luggage and other logistics to and from Kaduna”.

Sirika also charged members of the Committee to be proactive on any security challenge.

The committee will be Chaired by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Alkali Baba and has Director of Safety and Technical Policy, Office of the National Security Adviser, Department of State and Security Services, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration, FAAN Aviation Security and department of Air Transport management as members.

Responding, the chairman of the Sub-Committee, AIG Baba assured: “there will be air surveillance, motorised patrol, and we will provide the rail tracks with necessary security from Abuja to Kaduna.

On logistics needed to ensure the desired security, he said: “We require patrol vehicles and the vehicles will need to be fueled, serviced and we require dry ration for officers who will be on special duty and other things.

On the present security situation in Southern Kaduna and on whether it will pose threat to passengers, Baba said: “we are assuring Nigerians that we will provide adequate security throughout the movement? We are going to provide security 24 hours throughout the period”.

