Controversial film-maker, Seun Egbegbe, arrested for $60,000 fraud
- 11 hours 39 minutes ago
This came six days to his appearance before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court over a case of theft he committed in Computer Village on November 22, 2016, when he reportedly stole nine iPhones.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the $60,000 fraud to our correspondent in a text message.
She said, “Yes, the command in investigating him. He is under interrogation at Area H now.”
Details later
