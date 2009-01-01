Utaka meets singer Flavour N'abania
- 11 hours 58 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Sanfrecce Hiroshima forward Peter Utaka who is currently on break from the J-League, met with one of Africa's best highlife artistes, Flavour N'abania, few days after meeting ace comedian Ushbebe.
The former Westerlo and Beijing Guoan forward shared a picture of him with the singer after presenting his Sanfrecce Hiroshima jersey to the 'Ada Ada' crooner.
Does this signal that the Super Eagles forward is about to switch to the Nigerian entertainment industry, following his meetings with prominent stakeholders in the industry recently?
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles