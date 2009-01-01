Saraki, Dogara storm Aso villa, meet with Osinbajo
He came in the company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who would be coming for the third time this week.
The Speaker’s first time was on Monday when he visited with Gov. Rochas Okorocho of Imo State.
On Tuesday, the Senate President visited the Villa with the Speaker again. Later, Saraki told Journalists that his visit was connected with the 2017 budget defense.
Both of them are currently meeting with Osinbajo. The reason for their visit is yet to be known.
It will be recalled that Osinabjo became Acting President sequel to transfer of power to him by President Muhammadu Buhari who’s currently on a medical vacation in London.
