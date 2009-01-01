Police arrest 17 alleged killer herdsmen with sophisticated weapons in Kaduna (Photos)

- The Nigeria Police has paraded 17 suspects allegedly involved in the recent killings in Kafanchan, Kaduna state

- The Nigeria police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, discloses that the suspects were arrested after discreet and sustained investigation by the police.

- Moshood says the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation

The suspects being paraded by the police before journalists in Abuja.

Seventeen suspects allegedly involved in the recent killings in Kafanchan, Kaduna state have been arrested by the Nigeria Police.

READ ALSO: Reprisal killings frustrating Southern Kaduna peace efforts — DSS

The suspects were on Thursday, February 2, presented before journalists in Abuja.

The Nigeria police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said the suspects were arrested after discreet and sustained investigation by the police, Premium Times reports

Moshood disclosed that 29 assorted firearms were recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms.

Also speaking on the arrest, Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state through his twitter handle, @elrufai, said the police gave the suspects to be Fulani herdsmen and natives of Southern Kaduna.

The names of the suspects arrested in Kafanchan and Environs who were paraded are:

1) Magaji Shuaib (2)Abdulkareem Abdul (3) Goma Adamu 4. Danlami Yakubu 5. Danjuma Barde 6.) Idris Bello 7. Samuel Joshua 8. Haruna Iliyasu 9. Hassan Idris 10. Adamu Haruna 11. Suleiman Saleh 12. Adamu Umar 13. Abubakar Muhammadu 14. Muhammadu Jori 15. Nelson Paul 16. Bulus Jatau and 17. Danjuma Barde.

See more photos of the suspects and the weapons recovered from them below:

The police spokesman said the Inspector-General of Police had assured communities in Southern Kaduna of adequate security and protection of their lives and property.

READ ALSO: Spate of attacks in southern Kaduna creates tension

He urged them to be law abiding and cooperate with police personnel deployed in their localities.

The violence in Kafanchan is part of the larger Southern Kaduna violence that has claimed the life of over 200 people in recent months.

The state government has had to impose 24-hour curfew on some of the affected local governments to prevent further violence.

[embedded content]

The violence has mainly been between Fulani herdsmen and host, largely farming, communities.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the Southern Kaduna crises have continued for the past 35 years because the culprits have neither been punished nor prosecuted for their crimes.

El-Rufai made the disclosure on Tuesday, January 31, when the Senate committee set up to investigate the Southern Kaduna crisis paid him a courtesy call, The New Telegraph reports.

The Governor warned the perpetrators of the violence they will be punished this time around.