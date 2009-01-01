BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force contingent to Gambia returns after installing Barrow
Officials of the Nigerian Air Force deployed to The Gambia for the removal of former dictator, Yahya Jammeh, has returned.
The NAF team was part of the ECOWAS troops deployed to The Gambia and Sierra Leone for both the removal of Jammeh and the protection and installation of Adama Barrow, the winner of the December election.
Barrow was ferried out of The Gambia to Sierra Leone where he was sworn into office. He recently returned to the country after Jammeh was successfully convinced to go into exile.
