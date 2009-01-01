Alleged fraud: ‎Ekiti Assembly to issue warrant of arrest on Buhari’s minister

- The Ekiti state House of Assembly has decried the alleged nonchalant attitude of the minister of steel and mines development, Kayode Fayemi, to previous invitations extended to him lawmakers

The Ekiti state House of Assembly has summoned former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi to shed light on the allegations of funds diversion against him.

The Ekiti state House of Assembly has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the minister of steel and mines development, Kayode Fayemi, if he fails to appear before it on Tuesday, February 7, to shed light on the allegations of misappropriation and diversion of public funds made against him.

The threat by the lawmakers is sequel to Fayemi’s failure to honour two invitations by the House on the allegation of misappropriation and diversion of public funds which allegedly occurred during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state.

The Punch reports that the Assembly at its plenary on Thursday, February 2, decried the nonchalant attitude of the minister to previous invitations and described this as unbecoming of a public figure who had also served the people.

According to the leader of business, Olatunji Akinyele, who moved the motion for the invitation, the former governor was needed to shed light on the allegations made against him.

On his part, the House chairman committee on information, Dr. Samuel Omotosho, faulted Fayemi’s court action against him and a special adviser to Governor Ayodele Fayose on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka.

He said: The idea of going to court and looking for damages against myself and Lere (Olayinka) is a diversionary tactics. The former Fayemi is actually playing to the gallery.

“We have serious allegations of financial misappropriation against him, misapplication of funds, and fraudulent malpractices while he was the governor of Ekiti state."

Meanwhile, a group, the Ekiti youth vanguard has come out to criticized the state House of Assembly over call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate former Governor Kayode Fayemi over an alleged N40 billion fraud.

The Ekiti state House of Assembly gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), 21-day ultimatum to commence investigation into the allegation of N40 billion fraud made against the immediate past governor of the state and minister of mines and steel development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and others, or face legal action, accusing the anti-corruption commission of compromise.

According to The Sun, the youth group described the move as a tactic by Governor Ayodele Fayose and “his men in the House of Assembly” to divert the attention of Ekiti people from the “mindless looting of the state treasury by Fayose’s administration while workers remain unpaid for six months”.