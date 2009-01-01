Home | News | General | Harrysong apologises to Kcee and Five Star Music

Seems all is well now and Harrysong is back to Five Star Music. Following a week of arrests, re-arrests and social media insults, Harrysong has now publicly apologised to Kcee and Five Star Music.



In a new video shared on Instagram, Harrysong says,



'I want to say I'm sorry Kcee, I'm sorry to Five Star Music for all the statements I said in anger, I'm sorry. I miss my family, you don't expect me to be fighting with my family forever. Kcee and E-Money I love you so much. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'm back to my family'.

