Harrysong apologises to Kcee and Five Star Music
- 13 hours 17 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
In a new video shared on Instagram, Harrysong says,
'I want to say I'm sorry Kcee, I'm sorry to Five Star Music for all the statements I said in anger, I'm sorry. I miss my family, you don't expect me to be fighting with my family forever. Kcee and E-Money I love you so much. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'm back to my family'.
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.
