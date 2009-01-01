Home | News | General | Harrysong apologises to Kcee and Five Star Music
Alleged fraud: ‎Ekiti Assembly to issue warrant of arrest on Buhari’s minister
41 Deportees: "Nigeria of today offer adequate opportunity for all to excel and realize potentials" - NEMA

Harrysong apologises to Kcee and Five Star Music



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 13 hours 17 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Seems all is well now and Harrysong is back to Five Star Music. Following a week of arrests, re-arrests and social media insults, Harrysong has now publicly apologised to Kcee and Five Star Music.


In a new video shared on Instagram, Harrysong says,

 'I want to say I'm sorry Kcee, I'm sorry to Five Star Music for all the statements I said in anger, I'm sorry. I miss my family, you don't expect me to be fighting with my family forever. Kcee and E-Money I love you so much. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'm back to my family'.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 556