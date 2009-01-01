Home | News | General | 41 Deportees: "Nigeria of today offer adequate opportunity for all to excel and realize potentials" - NEMA
41 Deportees: "Nigeria of today offer adequate opportunity for all to excel and realize potentials" - NEMA
- 13 hours 21 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
"Nigeria of today offer adequate opportunity for all to excel and realize potentials."
Bandele, who was represented the Director General Muhammad Sani Sidi stated this yesterday, while receiving the Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom, on behalf of the Federal Government.
The deportees were transported in a chartered flight by the British authorities which arrived about 7:40am at the cargo wing of the airport where they were screened by a team of Nigerian Immigration Service officials and security operatives before being released to the National Emergency Management Agency.
Bandele said they were deported mainly for immigration related offences, therefore the Nigerian Immigration Service was already conducting further investigation on their documents.
"There was no prisoner on board the aircraft that brought the deportees. These are Nigerians that have committed some immigrated related offences. Our roles here is to receive the deportees on behalf of the Federal Government, counsel and assist them. Nigeria of today offer adequate opportunity for all to excel and realize potentials. So, you don't have to travel abroad if you don't have proper documents to so. We should join hands with the government to develop our country."
Most of the deportees were observed to be calm as they were flown in with handful of personal baggages. Though some of them were stranded and had to be assisted home. Few of them were received by their relatives after the immigration and security screening.
More photos below...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 556