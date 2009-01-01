Home | News | General | The worst leadership is from the church- Adeboye says

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide, Pastor E.A Adeboye, has said that although Nigeria is bedeviled by bad ledership, the worst kind of leadership presently comes from the church. Adeboye said this at the third annual birthday public lecture organised to commemorate his 75th birthday.



In his speech which was read by his wife Foluke who represented him at the event. Pastor Adeboye said



“Leadership is at the core of our problem in this nation. Some people sit in their room and comment on newspaper articles, but have you removed the log in your eyes? If there is anywhere leadership should be recommended, it should be from the church. But it is unfortunate that the worst leadership is from the church. We should go and check ourselves. Are we in true leadership or we are in falsehood? Because this has been the groaning of my heart for many years and I pray about it fervently. I challenge the leaders in this church that what the Bible says about elders, I have not seen it. But things are changing and I want us to be part of that change. The problem of corruption which we have in this nation would not have been there if everybody is contented with what he or she has. But people love to do more than they have. They want to show off to their children, and the children also when they get to school or are with their colleagues, are not satisfied because they were not brought up to be satisfied.”

