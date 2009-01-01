Home | News | General | Indonesian woman and man brutally flogged for allegedly having sex outside marriage
Indonesian woman and man brutally flogged for allegedly having sex outside marriage
- 13 hours 28 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
The woman was forced to kneel on the ground on the public stage in front of a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia and flogged as a crowd of people look on. After her punishment is over, the man she is accused of having sex with is also brought to the stage and flogged 26 times too.
More photos below...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 559