South Africans are complaining that Big Brother Naija is constituting a nuisance

The people are said to be disturbed by the Big Brother Naija contestants living in 4th Avenue close and next to the production's camera house.
Confirming the noise complaints, Ward Councillor, Nicole van Dyk told Channel24 that the complaints about Big Brother Naija so far are not as many as in the past.
'There have been complaints but the number has not been overwhelming. Big Brother definitely has made an effort to quiet down their studios and the house itself. In total I've received 4 complaints since it began,' he said
In response to a media inquiry about the noise complaint, M-Net says it 'is aware of the recent noise concerns raised by residents and business entities near the Big Brother house.
Please be assured that the producers, Endemol Shine Africa, have already taken steps to reduce the noise levels so that both the residents, surrounding businesses and the Big Brother production can continue to reside and work amicably alongside each other.
However, South Africans living and working close to the studio space are wishing it were rather filmed in Lagos.
