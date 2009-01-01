Home | News | General | The Gambia: Nigerian Navy, Air Force to return home – Senate President

Abuja – Senate President Bukola Saraki says some Nigerian soldiers who formed part of the regional force that `enthroned’ President Adama Barrow of The Gambia will be returning home soon.

Saraki made this known while reacting to questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Senate President, who was accompanied by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said the acting president briefed them on the activities of the Nigerian soldiers in The Gambia.

“The acting president is briefing us on our trip to Gambia and what the situation is.

“And that the navy and the air force will be coming back,and is likely some number of troops will be kept behind,” he said.

Nigeria has sent 200 soldiers and air assets including fighter jets to Senegal as part of the regional force to enforce the result of Gambia’s contested election.

The Nigerian soldiers were part of the ECOWAS military standby intervention force “tasked by ECOWAS heads of state to enforce the Dec. 1, 2016 election mandate in The Gambia”.

The Gambia’s former president Yahya Jammeh left Banjul, the capital of Gambia, for Guinea Conakry on exile, bringing an end to a protracted political crisis following presidential elections.

