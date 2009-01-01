Home | News | General | Man slaps neighbour; drags three-week-old baby on the ground

Lago – A 36-year-old man, Ayo Adeyemi, who allegedly slapped his neighbour and poured a bucket of water on him, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Adeyemi, a resident of Oloje Street, Mushin, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace brought against him.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ajayi Emmanuel, told the court that the accused assaulted a woman, Adeyemi Cynthia, on Jan. 24 at Oloje Street.

According to him, the offence was committed when the accused shouted at the complainant’s younger sister.

“After Cynthia had confronted Adeyemi for shouting at her sister, an argument ensued and the accused slapped her.

“Adeyemi used his finger nails to injure her and poured a bucket of water on the complainant.”

Emmanuel alleged that the accused also dragged the complainant’s three-week-old baby on the ground.

“The case was subsequently reported at the police station and the accused was apprehended.”

The offences contravened Sections 171 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 which carry a penalty of three years jail term.

Following the not guilty plea of the accused, Magistrate A.E. Azeez granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

“The sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.”

The magistrate adjourned the case to Feb. 22 for mention.

