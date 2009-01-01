APC Fixes April 29 for National Convention
By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA – Barring any last minute change of plans, the All Progressives Congress APC would hold its national convention on April 29.
A tentative schedule of activities sighted by Vanguard showed that the party leadership would be meeting with cabinet ministers before the convention. By the schedule, the party had met with its governors on January 30.
