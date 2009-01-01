Home | News | General | APC Fixes April 29 for National Convention
By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Barring any last minute change of plans, the All Progressives Congress APC would hold its national convention on April 29.

A tentative schedule of activities‎ sighted by Vanguard showed that the party leadership would be meeting with cabinet ministers‎ before the convention. By the schedule, the party had met with its governors on January 30.

