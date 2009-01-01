Home | News | General | Rededicate yourselves to professionalism, good governance-Dele Alake

In a bid to ensure good governance and promote professionalism, a veteran journalist, Mr Dele Alake, on Thursday urged journalists to rededicate themselves to the profession.

Alake, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said investigative journalism would keep the nation and the government on their toes towards ensuring accountability and service delivery to the people. He spoke at the launch of two titles — “Practical Guide to Public Affairs for Journalists’’ and the “Dictionary of Media Terms’’ written by a veteran journalist, Mr Jackson Akpasubi.

Newsmen reports the 224-page Practical Guide and the 106-page Dictionary were launched at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos. Alake, while pouring encomiums on the author for his passion, hardwork and commitment to the journalism profession , said Akpasubi remained was a good reporter that knew his onions.

Alake said: “Investigative journalism remains the key to a reporter’s success in this profession. We were able to do well and check the excesses of government in our time. “It is only through investigative journalism that we can say we are working for the general public, not routine stories.

“In our days in Sunday Concord, this aspect of journalism sold our papers and the public was better for it. “Hardwork is like a smoke that nobody can cover. Akpasubi’s hardwork paved way for him. If reporters of today are hardworking, our nation will be a better place to live in and the public will be better for it.” The former editor of the defunct Sunday Concord said that Akpasubi made waves because of his dedication to exclusive investigative stories.

Reviewing the books, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi, the Managing Director, Niche Newspaper, said the books were good materials not only for journalists, but also for political scientists, historians and other professionals. Amaechi also commended the books to Nigerians, who were desirous of knowing public institutions and the inner workings of government at all levels.

According to him, the books are also resource materials that can help to improve the practice of journalism. “The book explains institutions of government, inner workings of government and inter-relationships of the agencies of government. “It is a handbook for journalists, especially reporters covering crisis or war situation and stir up journalists to be alive to their mandate.’’

Journalists reports that the book on Practical Guide deals with public affairs, electoral system, civil service and public corporations, as well the 1999 Constitution, foreign policies and safety of journalists. Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Chris Akili, described the author as a special breed who had written several books to expand the frontiers of journalisms.

Akili, a legal practitioner said:“The author is a notable and uncommon journalist who knows everything about journalism both print and broadcast. “This book is rich and because of its wealth of experience, I have decided to get 50 copies each of the two books.” Meanwhile, the chief launcher, Prince Louis Osobase, described the book as a rich companion and good reference material for journalists, students, political parties, and anyone who would want to know the inner workings of government.

Osobase, who unveiled the books, said: “I present and recommend these books to every Nigerian and as the chief launcher, I launch the books with N1 million.’’ The author said he thought it expedient to put some of his thoughts together for younger generation of reporters. Akpasubi, who had written about 10 books with the first in 1990, said he would stop at nothing to expand the frontiers of journalism.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General