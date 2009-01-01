Home | News | General | I have been advising him to have sex with me but he refused

A 32-year-old woman, Mrs. Jessica Buki, on Thursday asked an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage with Mr Francis Justin, on grounds of sex starvation and abandonment.

Buki, who has been married to Francis for three years, told the court that her husband has refused to have sex with her despite her advise. She said, instead, he has disappeared to an unknown destination, since October, 2016.

She accused her husband of denying her sex despite her advances too.

“Instead of granting my request, he will rather rebuke me,” she said.

She claimed that she was not getting the natural satisfaction required of a legal marriage, adding that her husband had continued to avoid her since she married him.

“He has failed to perform his duties as a man and has absconded. I was married to Justin since December 2013, in accordance with the law and customs of my people.

“I want this court to dissolve this marriage because he has showed that he does not want to have anything to do with me.

“I am 32 years old and can no longer wait for him nor stay without a man, so I demand that I get separated officially,” she said.

Buki begged the court to grant her request, saying that she had made efforts to find him and make things work, to no avail.

The respondent was not in court even though he was served hearing notice.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case till Feb. 13, to give the couple more time to settle out of court.

