Fayose faults Police on Tuface’s planned protest, says; “Nigerians don’t need any permit to protest”

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has faulted the police over its position that it will not allow the planned protest against the Federal Government slated for February 6 to hold in Lagos State, saying; Apart from Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which provided that “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons…”, the Court of Appeal already affirmed that protest or gathering do not require police permit or interference. 2face Idibia

The governor, who described claim by the Lagos State Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni that criminals might hijack the process as puerile, added that; “The duty of the police to secure Nigerians is mandatory, and not optional. Therefore, if there is any intelligence report suggesting the possibility of criminals hijacking the process, it is the duty of the police to provide security cover for the protesters.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose noted that the APC-led federal government must be made to understand that “leadership is about accountability. To be accountable, leaders must

listen to public opinion either by civil or peaceful protest.”

He said; “Court of Appeal affirmed in its judgement in Inspector General of Police Vs All Nigerians Peoples Party that protest or gathering do not require police permit or interference as obtainable in advanced democracy.

“Most importantly, the protest is said to be for and about good governance. So who is afraid of the protest? Who does the police represents or is representing in this issue?”

“While justifying the protest, the governor said; “Nigerians are hungry and angry, our currency is now above N500 to $1. If Nigerians want to show their anger, no one should prevent them. Nepotism, extra judicial killings, disobedience to court order and human rights abuses must stop.

“The conscience is an open wound and the guilty is afraid. If the APC-led Federal Government is now acting as if the protest is against it, it means the federal government has accepted to be guilty as charged.

“Like I said before, I support the protest.”

