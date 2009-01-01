Home | News | General | Customs warns passengers against false declaration of goods

Kano – Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday warned passengers against false declaration of their goods to avoid the incurring wrath of the law.

Mr Abutu Onoja, the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Kano and Jigawa Command, gave the warning in Kano, while receiving the executive members of an NGO, Hausawan Africa, in his office.

Onoja said that false declaration was an offence under Section 161 of the Customs and Excise Management Act.

He also called for collaboration with the association and the populace through sharing of competent information which he said would be treated with confidentiality.

Earlier, Dr Abdulkadir Koguna, NGO President, called for the command’s support with the vigilante arm of the organisation known as “Agajin Hausawa Africa” in carrying out its duties in the state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General