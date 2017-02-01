Home | News | General | Divorce Or Not, He Will Remain The King – Georgina Onuoha Gushes About Her Ex-Husband

​Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha used to be married to Dr. Ifeanyi Igwegbe and together they had two beautiful daughters.

Things fell apart in 2012. But she publicly found the courage and strength to talk about her divorce on her Facebook page on the 7th of January, 2015.

She took to her Instagram today to share throwback family photos with him and their kids…

She said;

“The KING AND I. Divorce or not.. He will everly Remain THE KING

We still remain what God and man denied You.. #TBT.. Scum

We are what you desperately wanted.. But God and man denied you that.. #TBT..

The KING as his Clan “

