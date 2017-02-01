Home | News | General | Canada To Commence Visa Lottery Program In March and Nigeria Is Eligible

​Prior to the approval of this bill, Canada used to run the Highly Skilled Migrant Program which is tailored for skilled workers from certain categories to enter and work in Canada.

Eligible countries include Oman, Ethiopia, Philippines, Ghana, Guyana, Jamaica, Nigeria, Gambia, Cameroon, Kenya, Pakistan, Zambia, Thailand, Uganda,Fiji and Lesotho.

Under the new visa lottery program, every winner is required to have obtained at least a high school education or its equivalent or have two years of recent work experience in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience. Vocational training is also considered a substitute for high school education unlike the U.S. DV Lottery.

Canadian Immigration and Citizenship encourages applicants to apply on their own although applicants are allowed to have someone else submit on their behalf.

Entrants are responsible for ensuring that information in the entry is correct and complete. Entries that are not correct or complete may be disqualified.

It is free to register for the program. Entrants who submit more than one entry will be disqualified.

Registration for entries will be opened on March 1, 2017.

Entrants will be notified of their selection and interview appointment beginning August 1, 2017.

Checking your status online is the only way you will be notified if you are selected. You will not be notified by phone, letter, or email

