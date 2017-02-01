Freaky Accident! Jeep Hangs Between Two Electric Poles After Crash in Kano
This horrible accident happened earlier today on Sokoto road in Kano State. According to Rabiu Biyora who shared the photos, the car crash was like a film in the eyes of shocked residents who came to see for themselves as the car hung on an electric pole. No one died in the accident but reports have it that the passengers were injured and have been rushed to the hospital.
