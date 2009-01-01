Home | News | General | Police issues statement on arrest of controversial filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe
Police issues statement on arrest of controversial filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe



The Lagos Police Command has issued a statement on the arrest of Toyin Aimakhu's ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe.

Read statement issued by Lagos Police below:

Arrest Of Notorious Fraudsters

Today at about 1300hrs one Seun Karim aka Egbegbe and one Ayo Oyekan disguise as the MD of Gbagada general hospital and the other as a patient. They lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna both bureau de change members , from different location that they needed 9000dollars and 3000pounds. The unsuspecting victims brought same to the suspects at the hospital where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.

The victims raised alarm and subsequently the suspect were arrested by the policemen attached to the hospital.

Further to the arrest of the fraudsters many members of bureau de change are trooping to the office with similar complaint against the suspect.

Case is under investigation.

