Orji Uzor Kalu Playing Tennis With A Friend In Sierra Leone (WATCH)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 23 minutes ago
[embedded content] Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu as shown that despite his busy schedule and appointments, he still has time for himself. The APC politician was spotted relaxing by playing table tennis with a friend in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

