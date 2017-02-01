Toke Makinwa reacts to law suit filed against her by her ex-husband



Toke Makinwa has finally reacted to the Law Suit her ex-husband, Maje Ayida filed against her. She took to her Instagram page to write:

The Lord shall fight for you, and you shall hold your peace



Then she further dared her husband by announcing the sale of he "On becoming Book" despite the letter demanding that she retrieve all copies of the books sold.

Ayida has called the book libelous.

Some of the notations made in the ‘Letter of Demand’ sent to Toke Makinwa included revelation that in 2014, she signed an agreement after Ayida “requested legal separation” from her ‘within 6 months’ of their marriage in January 2014 — when it became clear that the marriage was breaking down”.

This detail was never noted in On Becoming.

Also, the letter said that Ayida’s public image was ridiculed, ‘assaulted, injured and damaged’ by Makinwa who sought ‘relentless and limitless’ publicity.

“His professional integrity as one of the leading health and wellness practitioners in Nigeria, and his professional credibility built over the years through dedicated hard work have been besmirched”, the letter said.

The letter demanded that Toke Makinwa must retrieve all copies of the books sold, delete the e-distribution of the book, and upon agreement with Ayida, must schedule a place where all copies of the retrieved books must be destroyed.

Then, she must “retract” the “published words” and write full page apology to Maje Ayida on three national dailies. Failure of which “will result in the commencement of legal action.”

