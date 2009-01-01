Kashamu should go and defend himself in th US, his utterances are shameful – Former Ambassador

- Former ambassador to Zambia and Malawi, Folake Marcus-Bello has advised Senator Buruji Kashamu to voluntarily visit the United States to defend himself

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Zambia and Malawi, Ambassador Folake Marcus-Bello has called on Senator Buruji Kashamu to voluntarily go to the US to defend himself against drug trafficking allegations.

A United States Appeal court on January 27, ruled that Senator Buruji Kashamu can be arrested in collaboration with Nigerian authorities to face drug related charges in the US.

Kashamu representing Ogun east constituency was alleged to have been the ring-leader of a ’90s drug cartel in Chicago, US.

Mrs Marcus-Bello while on a live radio programme on Sweet FM in Abeokuta advised Kashamu to go to the US and get justice. The former ambassador said no one can say if Kashamu is truly guilty of the crime or innocent unless he goes to the US to face judgement.

She said Mr. Kashamu’s lawyers should have advised him also to go and defend himself. She said: “Crime does not go away, it does not expire. It will continue to rear its head, nobody can claim he is guilty or innocent until he goes to clear this mess.

“For the sake of himself, his family, his constituency of hardworking, honest Ijebus, he should travel to get justice‎. It is simple, if they are looking for you, buy a ticket and go defend yourself.

“It is like they say they are looking for Folake Marcus Bello for children trafficking. I would buy a ticket and go to the embassy and say here I am please give me a visa let me go’"

Marcus-Bello said it is shameful that Kashamu is ready to result to violence to avoid being extradited.

She said: “It is shameful that somebody at that level, a senator of the Republic of Nigeria representing my constituents in Ogun State would say he would rather die, call up the private army of OPC to fight rather than being taken abroad. Why?”

“Look let me tell you, I am a lawyer. Crime never goes away. This is mistake a lot of people make and it is also part of our problem in this country; we don’t know the law, we don’t know our rights, we don’t read, we don’t learn. It is a simple matter.

“Crime does not go away. If you have committed a crime and you have not served the punishment for that crime, let us assume you committed a crime at age 21, you can go on till you are 90, the day you are caught you will be tried and you will serve the punishment.

“He is my Senator, some of us from his constituency will escort him to ensure he gets justice. We know he will get justice, it is an organised society. Let him clear this for the sake of Ogun State, for the sake of Ijebus for the sake of Nigeria. It is just a question of taking a flight to defend himself”.

Meanwhile, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has proclaimed his decision to push for the arrest of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

The agency said it has become “embolden and strengthened” by the latest ruling of a United States court that the senator should be extradited to the United States to face drug related charges.

