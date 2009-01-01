Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)
Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled the governance of the country.
NOI conducted a poll of Nigerians who approve of Buhari's governance according to categories, and this is what they produced:
Categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most
From the above chart, we can see that among the named categories, as expected the government and civil servants approve of President Buhari's governance.
1. 24% of those in the civil service approve of the President.
2. In second place, we have the NYSC members, which is surprising considering recent protests that their allowances have not been paid.
3. Farmers and Agricultural workers are in third place with 18%, which might be because of agricultural schemes.
4. Surprisingly unemployed people and self-employed traders are fourth on the list.
5. Only 7% of businessmen and women approve of Buhari's governance, which is the lowest on the chart.
