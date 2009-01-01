Home | News | General | Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but institutional lopsidedness.

He also posits that the former opposition party, All Progressive Congress (APC) saw former president Goodluck Jonathan as everything that was wrong and deeply focused on ousting him on that premise rather than see the institutions as the real problem farther.

Hon. Segun Olulade is the Chairman Committee on Health Services and a member of the Lagos state House of Assembly, representing Epe Constituency II.

During a light conversation with a friend on issues around recession, he started lamenting at the age of President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that it is part of Nigeria’s problem to have elected a President that is too old to get things right.

A woman frying corn by the road side and three kids hawking wrapped pap

“How old is Donald Trump?” I shot him rhetoric quietly. “Seventy years”, he responded reluctantly. Then I educated him that he was not looking in the direction of the country’s actual problems. It is not age of President but vibrancy of a system that makes good governance.

Leave Trump to start drinking tea and bullying everyone around, America will still run as a country predominantly even though we agree that influence of Mr President goes a long way at determining how a country will fair at every given time; but statutorily, institutions will still function as the pillar of country’s existence and sustainability.

The oldest American president to assume office was Ronald Reagan, who was 69 years, 349 days old when he assumed office, and was also the oldest in office 77 years, 349 days, when he left office.

Our problems are simply two, and recession is not even one of them. We have broken institutions and failure to honestly have this country restructured to a working mode.

I told my friend that it may interest him that Germany, Canada and Spain and many European countries came out of recession recently. Recession is a global crisis.

What worsens our case predominantly are existing bad economy, fall in oil price, corruption and a country badly managed over time as a dependent economy due to lack of vision and sincerity on the path of most leaders in the past.

We have a broken legislature that makes kick-back a condition for passing federal budget; a broken judiciary (which is worse) that has continued to habour corruption and shield corrupt persons from trials and punishments; a broken executive system that gave room for a Chief of Staff under a very strict and financially incorruptible president to think of stealing even when the prime focus of the administration is fight against corruption.

Institutions like the police, the army, customs, immigration, electoral commission, pension board, communications commission, sports commission, exams board are all living with dangerous virus of corruption.

The education sector, agricultural sector, health sector, petroleum sector, aviation sector of government is all soaked in corrupt and financial practices. The private sector is in shamble for financial desperado based on usurpation of the innocent citizens of the country. No place is save enough. That is rather our problem!

You go to Bank, a security person demands for tip; at eatery, someone in charge of security is busy distributing salute for a tip, clearly unmindful of security condition of the establishment. No one does anything for you that you may say ‘thank you’ but rather, you must appreciate in cash. Not even a simple greeting in the lobby is free sometimes.

Still talking institutional matter, the way power mongers and cabals can own a president in this country is unthinkable. Those owning Mr President presently will discourage him from doing certain things his party promised notably restructuring process which is among the cardinal campaign point of APC in 2015.

As an opposition, APC saw that Nigeria has been running a structural system that would never give room for development considering our multi-dimensional ethnic and religious dichotomy; but what is APC doing about the matter right now? Who is talking about it? Those who own Mr President now are already taking possession of 2019 strategically.

Jonathan was never a good president; as a matter of fact, he is one of the worst this country ever had. As a matter of fact, if he did well, Nigeria was not supposed to be thinking of Buhari as saviour and only way out. But apologies to Jonathan because unconsciously, we saw him as everything that was wrong and deeply focused on ousting him on that premise rather than seeing our institutions as problem farther than Jonathan was.

How do we now rebuild our broken institutions?

Everyone has to get involved in this special duty. In the journey to rebuilding our institutions, President Buhari as the father of the nation must reflect true federalism as regular attitude beginning from his pattern of appointments; that is how to unite our multi-ethnic society and fulfil the version of our old anthem that says: “though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand”. True federalism is when everyone has sense of belonging and government is not seen from sectional lens.

New leaders must emerge that are truly committed to carrying out structural surgery on our system. Returning to regional system, contrary to some assumptions, does not weaken the central; rather it makes regions more vibrant and productive.

It helps regional growth which becomes the pride of the nation as a whole. I recollect vividly that the First Television Station in Africa, First Stadium in the country, Cocoa-House and free education we enjoyed in the West while growing up were not built with petroleum revenue. The North and East were also growing rapidly in the production of notable produce that puts Nigerian economy as a competitive market.

The sudden migration to the left, leaving all our prospective treasures to focus only on oil weakened the productivity of the regions and we gradually drifted into a completely dependent economy.

Now that the National Assembly is pointing towards local government autonomy, the apex legislative body should overhaul political intents of its leadership; stay upright to consider all issues around national development. What is the fate of restructuring? What is its stake on state police?

What are the legislative provision that compels leaders to remain accountable before the law and the citizenry? How do we help those who are celebrating Ibori’s return and urge him to run for senate from their depreciating mental health? How do we build respect before the world, so Trump doesn’t keep bullying us?

All our institutions must be rebuilt to fit into 21st century compliance beginning from family unit, religious institutions and government as the biggest institution that shape our lives.

To rebuild all broken institutions, we must be honestly religious and stop blaming God for our declining conditions. As I write this, I can’t help reflecting on the lessons of this season of love and mercy, in line with the words of Joel Osteen which says: “I believe if you keep your faith, you keep your trust, you keep the right attitude, if you're grateful, you'll see God open up new doors”.

Segun Olulade

