DPR seals 7 filling stations in Zamfara over hoarding

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up seven filling stations in Gusau, Zamfara for hoarding and selling petrol above the official pump price of N145 per litre.

The acting Operation Controller in charge of Kaduna Zonal Office of DPR, Alhaji Abdullahi Abawa, made this known to newsmen in Gusau on Friday after he inspected some filling stations.

“We observe that most of the filling stations are running away from the law, most of them are involved in hoarding, selling of fuel above approved pump price and under dispensation.

“We will make sure that we put marketers in check because the consuming public are suffering and DPR will not continue to allow some unlawful marketers to make things difficult for the people.

However, the controller directed the sealed filling stations’ owners to report at the DPR zonal office in Kaduna for more explanation on their actions.

He urged marketers in the state to shun sharp practices and to follow the rules and regulations guiding their businesses.

Abawa advised the public and newsmen to always draw the attention of the DPR to the marketers’ wrong doings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some filling stations in the state are selling petrol between N150 and N170 per litre as against the official price of N145.

