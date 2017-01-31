Home | News | General | Police deny order stopping investigation into probing of Rivers Re-run Election violence

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Police High Command last night disclosed that contrary to reports in some media that a federal high court has ordered return to status quo and ordered a stoppage of the Police probing of the Rivers State Re-run elections, no such order was given.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Ibrahim said, “No order was given by the court stopping the Inspector General of Police from performing his statutory duties under the law.

“It is very clear that the Federal High Court has not, in any way stopped the Nigeria Police Force from investigating the alleged violence during the said Re-Run Election in Rivers State.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to an online/social media publication by Breaking Times on 31st January 2017 captioned “High Court Stops the Inspector General of Police from probing Rivers State re-run violence”

“The said publication which is in respect of an ongoing Civil Suit NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/13/2017 between the Governor of Rivers State and the Inspector General of Police pending at the Federal High Court Abuja, purportedly claimed that “the Federal High Court has asked the Inspector General of Police to maintain status quo in the investigation of the violence that rocked Rivers State during the Re-Run Legislative Election on 10th December, 2016” among others.

“It is however pertinent to make the following clarifications in order to keep the general public informed of what transpired in court on the 30th of January, 2017 when the case came up for hearing

“That Counsel to the Inspector General of Police raised a Preliminary Objective to the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the motion

“That the Counsel to the Governor of Rivers State informed the Court that he needed time respond to both the counter affidavit and the Preliminary Objection.

“The court, however observed that the Nigeria Police Force has the option to either continue with their investigation or not, pending the determination of the suit.

“The case was then adjourned to the 10th of February 2017.

“In the light of the above, it is very clear that the Federal High Court has not, in any way stopped the Nigeria Police Force from investigating the alleged violence during the said Re-Run Election in Rivers State.

“In this regard, no order was given by the court stopping the Inspector General of Police from performing his statutory duties under the law.

“Consequently, the caption posted by Breaking Times is misleading and should be disregarded by the public.

“A careful perusal of the full content of the said publication reveals the true outcome of the Justice Kolawole’s ruling.

“It only goes to show that the motive behind such a caption is to draw attention of the public.

“The Inspector General of Police wishes to restate his unalloyed commitment to rid the country of all forms of criminality bearing in mind the obligation of the Force within the ambit of the law.”

