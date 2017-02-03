Home | News | General | Adekunle Gold  Ft. Simi – ‘No Forget’ [Official Video] 
Adekunle Gold  Ft. Simi – ‘No Forget’ [Official Video] 



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 36 minutes ago
​Adekunle Gold is back with a catchy visual for the romantic song “No Forget” Featuring Simi.

Directed by Clarence Peter, “No forget” starts with Ayo Mogaji saying Adekunle is not rich enough to marry her daughter Simi and their love is very strong. The clip is sensual to set the mood for the female listeners with a bounce that would grasp the attention of the male followers. ‘No Forget’ is for everybody.

Watch below.

[embedded content]

