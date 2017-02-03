Adekunle Gold Ft. Simi – ‘No Forget’ [Official Video]
- 6 hours 36 minutes ago
- 9
- 0
Adekunle Gold is back with a catchy visual for the romantic song “No Forget” Featuring Simi.
Directed by Clarence Peter, “No forget” starts with Ayo Mogaji saying Adekunle is not rich enough to marry her daughter Simi and their love is very strong. The clip is sensual to set the mood for the female listeners with a bounce that would grasp the attention of the male followers. ‘No Forget’ is for everybody.
Watch below.
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles