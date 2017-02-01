Home | News | General | Ronaldinho Returns to Barcelona

​Legendary Brazilian footballer, Ronaldinho has made a shocking comeback to Barcelona where he won numerous awards and cups.

Ronaldinho has reached an agreement with Barcelona to return to the club in an ambassador role, it was confirmed on Thursday, reports ESPN.

Ronaldinho is returning to the club to take up a role as a club ambassador. The Brazilian is fondly remembered at Camp Nou after spending five seasons at the club as a player.

The former Brazilian international made over 200 appearances for Barca in a five-year spell at the club after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003.

After helping the Blaugrana win two league titles and a Champions League he left for AC Milan, before winding down his career back in Brazil, with a brief spell in Mexico.

“Ronaldinho will become a club ambassador and representative at various events and activities over the coming years,” Barca said in a statement.

“He will also form part of the legends project, a team of former players who, through matches around the world, will help to globalise the Barca brand and its values, and will take part in clinics, training sessions and institutional events, among other activities organised by the club.

“Ronaldinho will also take part in FC Barcelona Foundation events related to UNICEF. The Masia 360 project will be another of the club projects where the Brazilian will be present, helping with the training and coaching of the athletes involved.”

An event will be held on Friday with Ronaldinho and president Josep Maria Bartomeu at Camp Nou where the agreement will be signed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General