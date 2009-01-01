NFF fines Rangers N4million for crowd trouble

Current Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Enugu Rangers, have been handed down fines totalling N4million for various offences.

This was disclosed after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disciplinary committee met on Thursday in Abuja.

Rangers lost their first game of this season 2-1 to Abia Warriors at home, a result that led to protests among the home supporters.

The committee announced their verdict in a press release which read:

In the matter between Rangers International FC Vs. Abia Warriors FC on Match Day 1; Match No: 7, Rangers International FC Vs. Abia Warriors FC the Committee Rules as Follows:

I. The Committee after consideration of the available facts before it as contained in the written submission from both clubs, Match Commissioner and Referee’s Reports, hereby adopts and upholds the Decision contained in the Summary Jurisdiction Notice of the LMC as follows:

. 1.1 That failure by Rangers International FC to ensure restriction of access by unauthorized persons from all restricted areas in the course of a match, in breach of Rule B13.52, Rangers International FC shall pay a fine of Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only (750,000.00);

. 1.2 That for encroachment and throwing of objects towards the field of play at the end of the match by the Fans and Supporters of Rangers FC, in breach of Rule B13.18, Rangers International shall pay a fine of One Million Naira only (N1,000,000.00)

. 1.3 That for conduct capable of bringing the League to disrepute i.e. attempted assault at hauling of missiles at the match officials, Rangers International shall pay a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (N500,000.00);

. 1.4 That pursuant to Rule C12, Rangers International shall pay a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (N500,000.00) being compensation of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only (N250,000.00) each as compensation to the two injured officials. i. e The Match Commissioner and Injured Mobile Police Officer.

2. Furthermore, the Committee hereby fines Rangers International FC as follows:

. 2.1 Rangers International FC is further fined the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) being cost for the Committee sitting in line with Rule E1 which states that “where an appeal or election for hearing pursuant to a notice in form 16 fails or is found to have been frivolous, such party may be liable to such additional sanction as deem fit in the circumstances”.

. 2.2 That Rangers International FC is hereby warned to ensure that there is no more incidents of fans throwing missiles either on the field of play or against match officials, failure for which the NFF Disciplinary Committee shall impose further sanctions that is not limited to ordering for a closed door home matches to be played by Rangers International FC.

. 2.3 The Committee recognizes and commends the role of the OC NSCDC and his team for shielding the match officials during the attack.

. 2.4 The Committee wishes to advice all Clubs to ensure that a separate sitting arrangement is made available for supporters of away teams whereby they are clearly separated from the spectators of the home team.

. 2.5 The Committee wishes to state that the above decisions are without prejudice to the right of appeal.