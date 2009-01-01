Arrest anyone linked to Boko Haram, even if my children - Gov Shettima
- 3 hours 52 minutes ago
- 6
- 0
Governor Kashim Shettima stated this in a seven-minute video broadcast late on Thursday.
Mr. Shettima’s state is the most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency which has caused the death of about 20,000 people.
Some public officials in Borno including a local government chairman have since been arrested by the military for alleged links to the terror group.
Despite losing a large chunk of their former base in Sambisa forest to Nigerian forces, Boko Haram still carry out attacks on military and civilian targets.
In his broadcast, Mr. Shettima expressed condolence to families of the victims and pledged continued support to security agencies and local vigilante.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles