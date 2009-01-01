Fabregas open to China move

Chelsea midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, has refused to rule out the possible move to the Chinese Super League, CSL.

The Spain international midfielder says he could one day join former teammates, Oscar and John Obi Mikel in the far East, but added that it was not his preferred destination.

Oscar swapped Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG while Mikel settled in Tianjin Teda during the transfer window, joining the likes of Carlos Tevez, Hulk, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Axel Witsel and Ramires in China.

Also, Chelsea striker, Diego Costa continues to be linked with the big spending CSL and Fabregas says his door open for a stint in Asia.

He told Natacha Tannous in a YouTube interview, “You never know,” when asked about the possibility of playing in China.

“Once I don’t think I can play in Europe, my plan at the moment is to go to the United States.

“But you never know.”

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time under Antonio Conte, making only 14 appearances so far this season.