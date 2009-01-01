If Buhari is too old, let him step aside - Seyi Law spits fire (video)
Top Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stand for his people or step aside.
Comedian Seyi Law visited Naij.com on Friday where he joined us for a Facebook Live chat. The father of one, while speaking on 2baba's planned nationwide protest on February 6, called on President Buhari to either stand for his people or step aside.
The protest is aimed at demanding answers from the government over different issues in the country including the overwhelming economic recession.
