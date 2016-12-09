JUST IN: Top Boko Haram member, accomplice arrested after attack on Adamawa market that killed 30

Reports say a senior member of the Boko Haram terrorist group who took part in the December 2016 bombing of a market in Madagali, Adamawa state, has been arrested.

Simply identified as Ibrahim, the suspect who was arrested on January 20, is said to have confessed to playing a role in the attack on the market on Friday, December 9, 2016, killing over 30 persons.

Daily Times reports that the suspect was arrested by the police in conjunction with troops of the Nigerian Army in a stop-and-search operation on January 20, 2017.

The arrest was reportedly made after a tip-off.

Major-General Lucky Irabor, the theatre commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, reportedly confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was helping with useful information to security agencies.

Meanwhile, the report added that another suspect, a Malian citizen identified only as Ayuba, was arrested as an accomplice.

“On January 20, the troops, in collaboration with the police in Gombe state conducted a cordon and search operation, based on some credible information.

“A Boko Haram suspect, named Ibrahim, was arrested. While he was being interrogated, he confessed to have participated in the attack on Madagali.

“He also said he had gone to attack Chibok area of Borno State. He is currently in our custody undergoing interrogation.

“There is also one Ayuba, who claimed to be a Malian citizen, and said he could speak to us in only French. So, we got our interpreters. He is also being investigated as a Boko Haram member,” Irabor said.

