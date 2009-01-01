Home | News | General | Fulanis never breed trouble, foreigners dress-up like them to kill Nigerians – Tukur
US retains 2-year multiple entry visas for Nigerians
Usain Bolt opts out of 2018 Commonwealth Games

Fulanis never breed trouble, foreigners dress-up like them to kill Nigerians – Tukur



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 7 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Erstwhile chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, has joined some politicians claiming that herdsmen allegedly murdering other Nigerians are foreigners.

He stated this on Friday, while speaking to journalists on the incessant herdsmen conflict at his residence in Yola.

Tukur also urged Nigerians to investigate deeply before drawing conclusions on the matter.
He said: “Nigerians must ask serious questions and stop looking at this at the surface. To the Fulani man, his cattle is life’s worth, so he will never drive his cattle into someone’s farm because that will breed trouble and it would cost him his cows. There are people dressing up like Fulani going about killing, maiming and wreaking havoc on the Nigerian people.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 703