Fulanis never breed trouble, foreigners dress-up like them to kill Nigerians – Tukur
- 9 hours 7 minutes ago
He stated this on Friday, while speaking to journalists on the incessant herdsmen conflict at his residence in Yola.
Tukur also urged Nigerians to investigate deeply before drawing conclusions on the matter.
He said: “Nigerians must ask serious questions and stop looking at this at the surface. To the Fulani man, his cattle is life’s worth, so he will never drive his cattle into someone’s farm because that will breed trouble and it would cost him his cows. There are people dressing up like Fulani going about killing, maiming and wreaking havoc on the Nigerian people.
