Tuface gives dress code for #WeWillMarch protest

Music megastar Innocent Idibia, aka 2Face, has continued to garner support for the #WeWillMarch protest, with detailed information about the planned march. On his Instagram handle, 2Face has stated the date, venue, time and dress code for the protest.

Since January, 2Face has been urging Nigerians to keep a date with him as he takes to Lagos streets to protest the harsh economy, among other things.

The planned protest has generated mixed among Nigerians from all walks of life.

In a statement on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, had said the Police would not allow the rally to hold because it could easily be hijacked by miscreants.

In his own reaction, the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, had admonished the Federal Government and the Nigerian Police not to stop the protest.

Fayose adduced many reasons why Nigerians should not be prevented from protesting.

Using his twitter handle, Fayose had tweeted,

Nigerians are hungry and angry, our currency is now above N500/$. If Nigerians want to show their anger, no one should prevent them.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 2, 2017

Meanwhile, a Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said that nothing, including the Police, would stop the planned peaceful rally being organised by the musician.

He urged the Police CP to study his copy of the Nigerian constitution before coming out to make such a statement.

