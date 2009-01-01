Just in: MASSOB threatens to invoke wrath of Igbo oracles on Obiano, Okorocha
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has threatened to invoke ancient Igbo oracles on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state and his Imo state counterpart, Rochas Okorocha, if they don't stop trading insults in the media.
Recall that both governors have been at war in the media, accusing each other of incompetence, poor performance and uncouth behaviour.
The feud began after Okorocha claimed, during the south-aest APC statekeholders meeting in Owerri, that three governors in the zone were planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress, Punch reports
In response to Okorocha’s claim, Obiano accused the Imo state governor of playing to the gallery, adding that the Okorocha had not provided the kind of leadership that would make Igbos join him in the APC.
Okorocha returned salvo, calling Obiano a ‘clueless’ governor.
He also said Anambra State had regressed under Obiano’s leadership.
Obiano fired back , saying Okorocha should keep quiet when serious governors are talking.
He said he has achieved more in office than Okorocha and described the Imo state governor’s policies were mostly media flukes.
However, MASSOB on Friday, February 3, in a statement cautioned both governors to refrain from insulting each other.
MASSOB’s leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, warned that the group would invoke the ‘bitter wrath’ of ‘ancient Igbo oracles’ on the two governors if they refuse to refrain from dishing out further insults.
