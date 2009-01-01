2face told me some people asked him to protest, it wasn't his original idea - Femi Kuti (video)

- Femi Kuti has joined the train of celebrities against 2face planned protest

Afrobeat singer and son of late music legend and activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Femi Kuti, has revealed he turned down 2face Idibia's request to use the Afrika Shrine for his protest because 2baba confessed to him that the idea to protest wasn't his original idea.

While performing at the Afrika Shrine on Thursday, February 2, Femi who spoke in pidgin said that 2baba had come to him to seek permission to use the shrine.

Why 2baba wasn't allowed to use Fela's African shrine for his protest - Femi Kuti

Femi said: “I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day.

“So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex.

“Who be the people wey come meet you?”

Meanwhile, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has added his voice to the trending topic in Nigeria as regards the planned protest by Nigeria's music legend, 2baba Idibia.

Senator Sani took to his Twitter page earlier today, February 3 to berate the Lagos state police command for trying to stop the planned protest in the state.

