A big lesson to lazy people: What this woman does for a living will INSPIRE you (see photos)
- 9 hours 34 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Many people still put restrictions on what kind of job women can do. They say certain jobs are for men and women should not be found doing it.
Society stereotypes females from a young age, telling them what they can and cannot do.
Well, some women have proved them wrong and are doing well in jobs which many think are for men.
Nigerian lady who assembles keke napep
This young lady, Ada Mike, is a proud engineer who is doing what she knows how to do best. She assembles tricycles (keke napep) and she is happy doing it.
She shared the photos below with the caption: “Doing what I know how to do better. No dulling moment........ Hustling all the way.....”
Nigerians have been commending her, telling her to keep up the good work.
Amazing! What a man can do, a woman can...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles