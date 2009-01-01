Home | News | General | A big lesson to lazy people: What this woman does for a living will INSPIRE you (see photos)

Many people still put restrictions on what kind of job women can do. They say certain jobs are for men and women should not be found doing it.

Society stereotypes females from a young age, telling them what they can and cannot do.

Well, some women have proved them wrong and are doing well in jobs which many think are for men.

Nigerian lady who assembles keke napep

This young lady, Ada Mike, is a proud engineer who is doing what she knows how to do best. She assembles tricycles (keke napep) and she is happy doing it.

She shared the photos below with the caption: “Doing what I know how to do better. No dulling moment........ Hustling all the way.....”

Nigerians have been commending her, telling her to keep up the good work.

Amazing! What a man can do, a woman can...

