Home | News | General | 5 strategies student bloggers should adopt to reduce the stress

Editor's note: Michael Ajah, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains five strategies student bloggers should adopt to reduce the stress.

Ajah is a Computer Science student of the University of Port Harcourt. He is the CEO of NaijaTechGuy Inc. He's a researcher, web developer, programmer and ICT expert. Contact Michael via email: luigiajah@gmail.com.

More details in NAIJ.com’s step-by-step guide for guest bloggers.

Basically, blogging can be stressful but most times the stress level depends on your niche. Tech bloggers get to do a lot of stressful work, from replying comments and emails to uploading roms and writing reviews of devices.

Two young ladies battling with blogging stress

Most comments on Tech blogs are usually from people seeking clarification about something on the post or requesting for something.

READ ALSO: 5 things bloggers should understand about ad networks

I will like to use tech here as a case study because it's my niche. I'm a student of the University of Port Harcourt, so I understand clearly how blogging and school work can weigh you down.

Here are 5 strategies student bloggers can adopt to reduce the stress:

1. Don't search for news, let the news come to you

This is the best way to get latest updates without stressing yourself and going round tons of websites to get stories. An RSS feed reader can help you do this. Simply add the feed URL of all the top sites in your niche to the feed reader. Once there's a new story you get it instantly. No stress!

2. Schedule posts for the future

Assuming you have a lot of lectures during the week and you won't have enough chance to make posts every day you can simply make the posts on weekends then schedule it to post at any day of the week. Blogger and WordPress have this feature; it'll help you keep your readers updated while you attend to other relevant activities.

3. Let the internet work for you

You may wonder how you'll be able to share your posts if you schedule posts. It's very simple. I don't bother myself about sharing posts unless if I want to share it on Instagram or Google plus communities. Use if TTT to automatically share your blog posts to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit and a whole lot of other websites. If you have a Facebook group, Hootsuite can handle the posting on the group.

4. Get someone to help you run your blog

Automation can do everything for you but a human touch always stands out from work done by just computers. It's quite possible your RSS feed reader may not cover everything you need to know because you didn't add as many sites as possible. In this case, you can employ someone to post for you either on a weekly or daily basis if you have the cash. You can also offer the person an incentive like free data subscription every month.

5. Set a schedule for replying to comments

You won't be on the PC or Phone 24/7. I hardly use my laptop to blog these days. I find it easier using my smartphone so it's possible you may also like using your smartphone. Set a specific time schedule to reply to Comments. This will keep your readers engaged and know when to come back and get a reply to their questions.

DOWNLOAD: Naij.com current affairs app for android to get the latest news

This has been my five point strategies of reducing blogging stress as a student. It gives me opportunity to combine blogging with schooling without any stress.

I hope you have learnt something new today. I'd like to know the strategy you're using to reduce the blogging stress?

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial policy of Naij.com.

NAIJ.com welcomes writers, bloggers, photographers and all sorts of “noise makers” to become a part of our Bloggers network. If you are a seasoned writer or a complete newbie – apply and become Nigeria’s next star blogger.

Send us some info about your career, interests and expertise and why you’d like to contribute to the Blogger Network at blogger@corp.naij.com Also, please send us the link to your blog and three examples of your work.

More details in NAIJ.com’s step-by-step guide for guest bloggers.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General