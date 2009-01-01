On Becoming: 4 reasons Maje Ayida is after Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, one of the OAPs in Nigeria, has been in the news for different reasons the past couple of months. At first, it was for 'On Becoming', the book she published sometimes last year and for the hot storm that is gradually building with the reaction of her estranged husband.

File photo of Toke Makinwa and ex-husband.

Maje Ayida, her ex-husband, had been quiet for a while that people were starting to wonder if he would ever react to the allegations she made against him in the book.

In all sincerity, Toke Makinwa's book made waves in the society, many people questioned her motive for writing it since two-third of the things she discussed was about her ex-husband.

File photo of Maje Ayida and Toke Makinwa, his ex-wife.

READ ALSO: Nigerian student boasts about being a graduate in tattered English

While the beginning of the book would move you to pity and would make you understand how turbulent her childhood experiences were, you would also wonder if the well-loved OAP has moved on from that point.

Toke Makinwa and her ex-husband when they were still in good terms.

It was obvious the petite and beautiful celebrity built her world around Maje with the numerous revelations she made in the book.

File photo of Toke Makinwa.

However, things have gone sour and awry with the estranged husband speaking to his British lawyers and suing Toke Makinwa for all the derogatory things she wrote about him in the book.

File photo of the media personality and her ex-husband.

The intensity of the heat emanating from the issue is making many wonder what would become of 'On Becoming' in the nearest future. On the other hand, some think Maje's is not serious about taking Toke to the court.

See the reasons Maje is going after Toke Makinwa and her book below:

1. She claimed he gave her STD

Toke Makinwa's 'On Becoming' revealed she contracted STD from her estranged husband who does not like the sound of this at all. Maje said most of the things she talked about in her book are lies.

2. Toke Makinwa was alleged to have involved Maje's children

The OAP in her book wrote about Maje's children. Toke knew Maje had a child before she got married to him; the first few pages of the book focused on Maje getting another woman pregnant. This led to their separation and all the drama that ensued.

3. Maje is suing for defamation of character

In a relationship, there would always be the good an bad times. Toke Makinwa focused more on the bad sides of Maje and this is weird. He is suing her for the shades she threw at him in the book and for his reputation that is at stake.

4. His wishes for her to retrieve, stop the sales, destroy the remaining copies of the book

Maje Ayida had been too quiet over the allegations made about him in the book. He did not grant interviews and would not speak about hiss marriage until this moment when he has debunked all the things written there as lies.

5. Toke claimed Maje made her bleach her skin

She revealed in the book that Maje made her bleach her skin. Maje who had watched the drama for so long finally made his move by suing now.

Some people have taken to their social media pages to express their views about the issue on ground. Check out the tweets gotten on the matter:

READ ALSO: Here are 8 things you should do for your wife every year

PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News App

On Becoming has opened a new chapter in the lives of Maje and Toke who broke up in 2014. The threats made by the enraged husband seem to have no effect on her as the sassy and classy media personality is in Ghana for the launching of her book.

With this turn of event, they have left chance for the old wounds to fester.