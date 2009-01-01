Home | News | General | Confusion as MMM admin deletes and blocks people (photo)

More trouble has come for participants in the MMM scheme, as one of the admin on their Facebook groups reportedly blocked and deleted many people.

"We had a traitor by the name of Emmanuel Anyaoha anAdmin on the group that deleted all the administrators and blocked many people. find out from your teams who was deleted and we will unblock them. Sorry for the inconvenience. Stop messing around on this group please!!!

To become an approved admin on this group you now need to be voted in by your peers. you HAVE to be a guider to be an admin.

Vivian who is based in Port Harcourt publicly denounced her loyalty to the money doubling scheme in Whatsapp group.

“Me I honestly don't like how things are turning out and I'm going to ask for my account to be deleted,” she said.

According to her, she cannot assure anyone about something which she has no control over.

