Home | News | General | Pastor Nick and family: What is his love story?

Do you know anything about the love story of two outstanding people like Pastor Nick and his wife? We do, and we promise that it is the most beautiful one ever. Read on to hear it!

Pastor Nick and family: What is his love story?

A Christian evangelist who was born without his arms and legs is now a famous preacher. He spends months travelling throughout the world preaching about God’s love and sharing the Gospel that changed his own life.

However, as a man without limbs, he confessed that he never hoped to meet someone who would spend the life with him. However, God was really good to Pastor Nick, as He gave him a beautiful, graceful and a kindhearted woman who later became his wife. So, are you ready to hear their story? It will definitely inspire you!

Pastor Nick and family: What is his love story?

The love story of Pastor Nick and his wife, Kanae Miyahara

So, how did Pastor Nick meet his wife? Let’s hear his side of the story.

His story

Pastor Nick has recently published a book called “Unstoppable.” In it, he describes what he believes in, what plans God has for all people. Besides, he mentions where to seek help in the moments of personal crises, and problems in relationships with different people including co-workers, family members and friends.

Pastor Nick, being born without limbs knows for sure what it means to be intolerated, persecuted, and bullied. However, he found peace after he got his relationship with God. He says in the book that it is thanks to Him that he everything he needs and even so much more.

READ ALSO: This boy with no arms and legs does not give up

When he first became a Christian, he had a big heart to preach the Gospel among the nations. He did not think about starting a family, as he never thought anyone would like to be with him. However, he had a dream deep in his heart.

Pastor Nick was involved in the ministry a lot. He was travelling across the country and abroad telling people that no matter what difficulties they have in life, with God’s help they are all bearable.

One day, he mentions in the third chapter of his book, he was at the Bell Tower in McKinney which is in Texas. He was about to preach in front of a small group when he saw her – a beautiful and modest girl.

Pastor Nick and family: What is his love story?

He said that his friend brought her there. Kanae and her sister worked for a couple where they babysat the children of a busy Christian family who were also serving Jesus at the time being. So, when they decided to come and listen to what Pastor Nick was about to preach, they thought of taking the girls with them as well. As it later turned out, Kanae liked the way he preached, so the family just wanted him to meet her and maybe take a move.

As their eyes met, Nick said he was enchanted by her beauty, both outside and inside. She looked very confident and kind. He remembers that he kept forgetting his words and was quite confused and blushing a lot.

At the end of his speech, the family took the girls to meet him. They exchanged a couple of kind words, and when they wanted to leave to let other people come and talk to him, he asked them to stay and wait until he is done so that he could get to know them better.

READ ALSO: There Is A Drop Of Greatness In Every Man

At the end of the evening, the man was so in love that he even suggested giving Kanae his email address so that they could stay in touch. However, the girl seemed to be confused, so she answered that if she needed it, she would get it from their mutual friends.

Despite a strong desire of Nick to give her the email, he decided not to put too much pressure on her. On top of that, his father always taught to look cool in the situation like this, so, he played it cool and agreed that she could get his email from their friends.

[embedded content]

Later in his book, he also mentioned that on that same night, friends who brought the girls to the meeting called him to ask what he thought about Kanae. He remembered being deeply in love with her at first sight given her kind heart, modest manners, and grace she spread around. She was beaming, and he loved it.

They were both praying later about each other. Kanae was raying that God gave Nick love for her, and Nick did the same. He told his readers in a book that it was probably wrong back then: it is always better to wait until God organises everything and not to beg Him to change His will. But as we see everything turned out to be great.

Pastor Nick and family: What is his love story?

Her story

People often ask Kanae how she decided to marry a man without limbs. There are so many things even around the house which he could not help her with. But as she explains, she has had enough of relationship with physically perfect men who had nothing inside of them to give her back.

In Nick, she found everything she wanted in a husband: a good heart, love for Jesus, sense of humour and a big heart for all nations. He was a minister, full of compassion, love, and desire to serve people in need. He would encourage those people often left behind. He gives away everything he had and be generous.

She said that she was first impressed by his heart, and only later started thinking of him as of a boyfriend material. When they were going out, she felt like he is the best man to be with, so she was happy beyond words when he proposed to her.

You might wonder how he did that, given that he could not stand on one knee and give her a ring. However, she managed to make it a surprise still.

Pastor Nick’s wife recalls that one day as they were strolling around, he asked if he could kiss her hand. He was always quite a gentleman. So she was not surprised. She gave him her hand, and a few seconds later she felt as if he was biting her fingers. When she took a look at her hand, she realised that there was a ring on her finger. Then she said how much he loved her and how much he wanted her to become his wife. She said yes and cried for a long time. She was on cloud nine when this happened.

Pastor Nick and family: What is his love story?

Their story

As they got married, they still keep writing a beautiful love story. Unlike the common belief, love does not end after you get married, it only gets stronger. So, the couple moved to South California where they have their own household.

As the famous Christian speaker says, he was unbelievably blessed with the love his wife has for him. They had different issues in their family life, but they are very happy, and nothing seems to be strong enough to break their love.

He is still giving speeches around the world and encouraging Christians and those who do not know Christ yet to see God and be amazed by Him and His character. He is also participating in various films production which also serves the idea of sharing the Gospel with the nations. He is a founder of an organisation called “Life without Limbs.”

Pastor Nick and family: What is his love story?

Meanwhile, his wife is taking care of their home and helps him raise two beautiful, healthy children they have. It is a pure joy to see how happy this couple looks.

All in all, this is the information about Pastor Nick and his family that inspired thousands of people from all over the world. You can learn more about his story from his book called “Unstoppable.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General