Home | News | General | Pay workers their salaries, Ooni urges states

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has urged state governments owing workers their salaries to pay them.

Ogunwusi, in Ile Ife, urged the affected states to think out of the box and pay their workers the outstanding salaries.

He said that state governments should not depend solely on monthly allocations from the federation accounts to run the affairs of their states.

“State governments should also think of what they can do on their own to generate additional revenue to complement whatever comes monthly to them from the federation account.

“All the states have one or two potential that they are blessed with it, they should utilize the opportunities to raise their income,” he said.

The monarch also advised them to launch themselves into the agriculture sector.

They would be able to offset their workers’ salaries from revenue generated from their farm produce, he said.

“Every state has fertile lands that can be cultivated. They should invest in cultivating products in which they have a comparative advantage.

“The only viable sectors left for us in this country are the agriculture and culture/tourism.’’

These sectors, he explained, could not run dry nor go into extinction because they are natural resources.

He urged state governments to invest more in agriculture to support the Federal Government’s change agenda.

According to him, agriculture will create employment opportunities for citizens, alleviate poverty, boost revenue and increase foreign exchange earnings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General